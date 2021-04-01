Robert Kenneth "Ken" Palmer

At age 14, Ken started working for the Kalama Shopping Center as a box boy. He attended Kalama High School and played on the basketball team. Ken was part of the 1950 State Championship team and the 1951 team that took second place in the State Tournament. After he graduated from high school in 1952, Ken joined the U.S. Navy and was stationed in Tacoma, Wash. During his time in the Navy, Ken would drive home on the weekends to work in the store and see his high school sweetheart, Margaret “Mocky” Johnson. Ken and Mocky were married on June 25, 1955, after he was discharged from the Navy. They had three children together, Douglas, Kathy and Diane.