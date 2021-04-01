January 17, 1934 — March 21, 2021
Robert Kenneth “Ken” Palmer, 87, of Kalama, Wash., died on March 21, 2021, in Longview, Wash. Ken was born on January 17, 1934, in Wasser, North Carolina, to George and Inez (Allen) Palmer.
The family moved to Kalama in 1937 when Ken was three years old.
At age 14, Ken started working for the Kalama Shopping Center as a box boy. He attended Kalama High School and played on the basketball team. Ken was part of the 1950 State Championship team and the 1951 team that took second place in the State Tournament. After he graduated from high school in 1952, Ken joined the U.S. Navy and was stationed in Tacoma, Wash. During his time in the Navy, Ken would drive home on the weekends to work in the store and see his high school sweetheart, Margaret “Mocky” Johnson. Ken and Mocky were married on June 25, 1955, after he was discharged from the Navy. They had three children together, Douglas, Kathy and Diane.
As a young man, Ken enjoyed a variety of activities including hunting, fishing, water skiing, bowling, hiking, snow skiing, traveling and spending time with his family. He enjoyed working with wood and made several beautiful grandfather clocks. He climbed Mount St. Helens three times, the last time being in 2003 at age 69. At age 28, he became the Manager of the Kalama Shopping Center. Ken was an integral part of the business community in Kalama for many years and he purchased the store in the early 1980s.
Ken was left a widower when his wife, Mocky, passed away on July 12, 1988. On November 4, 1999, he married Linda Jean Dyer, also a longtime Kalama resident. His family grew larger when they were married, adding another daughter, Jeanne and a son, Bob. Ken and Linda enjoyed hosting large family functions for birthdays and holidays, hiking, traveling, babysitting and attending sports functions for their grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Ken continued to work in the store until he retired in 2018, a total of 70 years.
Ken is survived by sister Marge Knokey, sister Maudell Eisenbarth, sister Mildred Montgomery, wife Linda Palmer, son Doug Palmer (Julie), daughter Kathy Hymas (Kerry), daughter Diane Wagner (Dennis), daughter Jeanne Aschoff (Matt), son Bob Dyer (Angela), 11 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents, first wife Mocky Palmer, sister Norma Sensebaugh, brother Fred Palmer and brother Ed Palmer.
There will be a memorial service at 3 p.m. on April 8, 2021, at the Rose Valley Friends Church. Due to COVID restrictions, the gathering will be limited to immediate family. A link will be posted on the church’s website: RoseValleyFriends.com and on their Facebook page at Facebook.com/rosevalleyfriends for anyone interested in viewing the service online.
A memorial contribution can be made to Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview or to the Kalama Basketball Boosters at Fibre Federal Credit Union.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.