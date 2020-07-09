Robert Jouwsma

Robert Ray Jouwsma 29, of Woodland, Died March 16, 2020 in an industrial work accident in Woodland. He was born January 28, 1991, the son of Bobby Jouwsma and Shaleen (Roth) Lomen. He attended Three Rivers Christian School in Kelso, where he was part of the drama department and the basketball team, then graduated from Woodland High School in 2010

Robert grew up in Woodland, WA and loved to make people laugh. As a child he always stood out in a crowd because of his bigger than life personality, at 6 feet 4in tall he could look intimidating but underneath he was the biggest teddy bear. Family and friends were very important to him and he would do anything to help those around him. On April 21, 2019 he married his high school sweetheart in a beach ceremony in Seaside, OR. Robert was an amazing husband and truly loved his wife with all that he was and showed it every day.