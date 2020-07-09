Robert Jouwsma

Robert Ray Jouwsma
January 28, 1991—March 16, 2020
Robert Ray Jouwsma 29, of Woodland, Died March 16, 2020 in an industrial work accident in Woodland. He was born January 28, 1991, the son of Bobby Jouwsma and Shaleen (Roth) Lomen. He attended Three Rivers Christian School in Kelso, where he was part of the drama department and the basketball team, then graduated from Woodland High School in 2010
Robert grew up in Woodland, WA and loved to make people laugh. As a child he always stood out in a crowd because of his bigger than life personality, at 6 feet 4in tall he could look intimidating but underneath he was the biggest teddy bear. Family and friends were very important to him and he would do anything to help those around him. On April 21, 2019 he married his high school sweetheart in a beach ceremony in Seaside, OR. Robert was an amazing husband and truly loved his wife with all that he was and showed it every day.
Survived by his wife Ashling Jouwsma, mother Shaleen Lomen and her husband Garry Lomen, father Bobby Jouwsma and his wife Amy Jouwsma, grandfather Ray Roth, grandmothers Merry Black and Betty Jouwsma, brother Sam Jouwsma, 2 sisters Cherylee Aldrete and Merry Jouwsma, 2 bonus brothers Joshua Lomen and Michael Clark, 2 bonus sisters Shanny Helland and Kimberly Lomen. 9 Nieces, 6 Nephews and 2 on the way.
Preceded in death by Grandfathers Robert Black and Andy Jouwsma, cousins Benjamin Peterson and Veyda Roth
Memorial service will be held Sunday August 2, 2020 at 330 PM at the Promise Church 101 Hillshire Dr. Woodland, WA 98674. Flower arrangements are being made at Jansen Floral Effects in Longview, WA.
