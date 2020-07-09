Robert Jouwsma
0 entries

Robert Jouwsma

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Robert Jouwsma

Robert Ray Jouwsma

January 28, 1991—March 16, 2020

Robert Ray Jouwsma 29, of Woodland, Died March 16, 2020 in an industrial work accident in Woodland. He was born January 28, 1991, the son of Bobby Jouwsma and Shaleen (Roth) Lomen. He attended Three Rivers Christian School in Kelso, where he was part of the drama department and the basketball team, then graduated from Woodland High School in 2010

Robert grew up in Woodland, WA and loved to make people laugh. As a child he always stood out in a crowd because of his bigger than life personality, at 6 feet 4in tall he could look intimidating but underneath he was the biggest teddy bear. Family and friends were very important to him and he would do anything to help those around him. On April 21, 2019 he married his high school sweetheart in a beach ceremony in Seaside, OR. Robert was an amazing husband and truly loved his wife with all that he was and showed it every day.

Survived by his wife Ashling Jouwsma, mother Shaleen Lomen and her husband Garry Lomen, father Bobby Jouwsma and his wife Amy Jouwsma, grandfather Ray Roth, grandmothers Merry Black and Betty Jouwsma, brother Sam Jouwsma, 2 sisters Cherylee Aldrete and Merry Jouwsma, 2 bonus brothers Joshua Lomen and Michael Clark, 2 bonus sisters Shanny Helland and Kimberly Lomen. 9 Nieces, 6 Nephews and 2 on the way.

Preceded in death by Grandfathers Robert Black and Andy Jouwsma, cousins Benjamin Peterson and Veyda Roth

Memorial service will be held Sunday August 2, 2020 at 330 PM at the Promise Church 101 Hillshire Dr. Woodland, WA 98674. Flower arrangements are being made at Jansen Floral Effects in Longview, WA.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Jouwsma as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News