Robert Joseph Sottung

October 30, 1956—July 20, 2020
Robert died unexpectedly at home in Longview of natural causes on July 20, 2020. He was born Oct 30, 1956, to Eugene and Ramona (Rodrigues) Sottung, both deceased. He lived in Apiary near Rainier, Ore., till he was in fourth grade, then the family moved to Longview where he went to Olympic, Monticello and R.A. Long schools.
His passion was cars and motorcycles. He recently sold his Corvette so he could finish rebuilding his Porsche that he’s been working on for years. He was a member of the Columbia River Corvette Club where he showed his Corvette many times. He worked at Columbia River Flooring for 42 years as an installer.
He is survived by his sisters Suzanne (Gary) Ledford, Darlene (Glenn) Corbett of Eugene Ore., Jeanne (Jeff) Wall of Castle Rock Wash., Kathy (Bob) Lorge, Katey Sapp, and brother Ed (Hope) Sottung of Longview Wash. He will be terribly missed.
A Celebration of life will be held at a later date because of Covid.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.