Robert Joseph Sottung

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

October 30, 1956—July 20, 2020

Robert died unexpectedly at home in Longview of natural causes on July 20, 2020. He was born Oct 30, 1956, to Eugene and Ramona (Rodrigues) Sottung, both deceased. He lived in Apiary near Rainier, Ore., till he was in fourth grade, then the family moved to Longview where he went to Olympic, Monticello and R.A. Long schools.

His passion was cars and motorcycles. He recently sold his Corvette so he could finish rebuilding his Porsche that he’s been working on for years. He was a member of the Columbia River Corvette Club where he showed his Corvette many times. He worked at Columbia River Flooring for 42 years as an installer.

He is survived by his sisters Suzanne (Gary) Ledford, Darlene (Glenn) Corbett of Eugene Ore., Jeanne (Jeff) Wall of Castle Rock Wash., Kathy (Bob) Lorge, Katey Sapp, and brother Ed (Hope) Sottung of Longview Wash. He will be terribly missed.

A Celebration of life will be held at a later date because of Covid.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Sottung as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.