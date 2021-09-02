Robert John Barnes

Feb. 21, 1932 — Aug. 12, 2021
Born in Everett, Washington, the youngest of five children of George and Alpha Barnes.
The family moved to Longview in 1946 where Robert attended R.A. Long High School, graduating in 1951.
Drafted in 1951, Robert was in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict serving in the 24th Recon Division earning a Bronze star and Honorable discharge.
He met Marilyn Marie Pithan in 1957 in Longview and they were married August 16, 1958, in Lancaster California. Robert and Marilyn moved back to Longview in 1960 with 1-year-old son, John. Three more children followed, Stephen, Christopher and Suzanne. Robert was a journeyman pipefitter in Local 26 of the Plumber and Pipefitters Union. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge 94 in Kelso, the VFW Post 1045 in Longview and the Kelso Elks Lodge.
His greatest passions were watching his kids’ sports and golfing at the Kelso Elks Golf Club.
Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn. He is survived by sons John (Christine), Stephen and Christopher; daughter Suzanne Whittington; grandchildren Kelsi Colombi, Maxwell Barnes, Robert Barnes, Chloe Barnes, Christopher Barnes, Chelsie Beck, Brock Barnes, Ashley Whittington and Lindsey Whittington; and great-grandchildren Quin and Miki Barnes, Callie, Oliver and Everly Beck, and Asher MacVicar.
They family would like to thank the Canterbury Inn and Community Home Health and Hospice for their loving care of our father. Special thanks to Marjean Rich for her dedicated care, support and friendship to our father in his last years.
Robert will be laid to rest next to his beloved wife of more than 50 years, Marilyn, at Willamette National Cemetery with Military honors at 11 a.m. on September 8, 2021.
