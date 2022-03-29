Nov. 7, 1939 — March 3, 2022

Robert Henry Weber, 82, of Castle Rock, passed away March 3, 2022, in Kealakekua, Hawaii.

Bob was born November 7, 1939. After graduating from high school in 1957, he spent two years in the United States Air Force. Bob spent more than 40 years as a longshoreman and loved clam digging, fishing and boating.

He is survived at home by his wife, Pat; and granddaughter, Sadie Page. Bob also is survived by a brother, Jerry Weber; three sisters, Nancy Weber, Judy Polston and Katie Clawson; a daughter, Carrie Weber-Bodine; a son, Rob Weber; a stepdaughter, Kortney Mershon; a stepson, Kevin Page; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

An informal celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 16, at the Longshore Hall, 617 14th Ave., Longview