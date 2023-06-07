June 21, 1946—May 26, 2023
LONGVIEW—Robert H. “Bob” Ringbom, age 76, of Longview WA passed away on May 28, 2023. He grew up in Longview where he attended Mark Morris High School graduated in 1963. He was in the US NAVY and a Tugboat Captain from 1964 -2009.
He was a member of the NRA. He loved to hunt, fish, woodworking, and garage sales. Bob was outgoing and never met a stranger. He would do anything for his family and loved by all.
Robert “Bob” is survived by his wife, Darnell (Koehle) of 57 amazing years; son Robert D “Bob” and wife Wendy of Longview; grandsons Nick, Jake and Mason Ringbom; step grand daughter Mallory/Tyler; daughter in-law Janet.
Predeceased by his parents; brother Ralph; sister Evelyn, and his son Ronald “Ron”.
At his request, no services will take place.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.