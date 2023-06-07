June 21, 1946—May 26, 2023

LONGVIEW—Robert H. “Bob” Ringbom, age 76, of Longview WA passed away on May 28, 2023. He grew up in Longview where he attended Mark Morris High School graduated in 1963. He was in the US NAVY and a Tugboat Captain from 1964 -2009.

He was a member of the NRA. He loved to hunt, fish, woodworking, and garage sales. Bob was outgoing and never met a stranger. He would do anything for his family and loved by all.

Robert “Bob” is survived by his wife, Darnell (Koehle) of 57 amazing years; son Robert D “Bob” and wife Wendy of Longview; grandsons Nick, Jake and Mason Ringbom; step grand daughter Mallory/Tyler; daughter in-law Janet.

Predeceased by his parents; brother Ralph; sister Evelyn, and his son Ronald “Ron”.

At his request, no services will take place.