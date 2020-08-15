Robert H. Boatsman

December 30, 1929—August 01, 2020
Bob’s life was well lived and began in Kelso, WA. He attended Kelso High School, graduating in 1947, Lower Columbia College, and then the University of Washington, from which he graduated in 1949. Bob won a scholarship to NYU to pursue his master’s degree and along with his bride Noreen (Norman), he moved to New York City in 1951. Bob worked part time at Gimbels and she worked at Macy’s (the classic rivalry!) While in NYC they enjoyed Broadway shows, a diverse community and every museum and art show they could find.
After settling back in north Seattle, Bob worked at the Bon Marche and Boeing while attending night classes to obtain his teaching credentials. He began his teaching career with Edison Technical School, which then became Seattle Central Community College. He taught business, accounting and retail classes to countless appreciative students for over 25 years, retiring in 1992.
Bob was a gardener extraordinaire, known as “Bamboo Bob” far and wide. He grew hundreds of pumpkins for neighborhood kids—a great source of pride to him. Other interests included beekeeping, North Seattle Little League, camping, fishing, clamming and boating with his family. And who can forget the homemade root beer? The Boatsmans were longtime members of Lake City Presbyterian Church, where Bob helped raise thousands of dollars by donating plants that he propagated for their annual sales. Bob & Noreen were married 54 years, until her passing in 2006.
Bob and Noreen took many trips around the globe but Ireland and Puerto Rico were favorites. They delighted in and treasured the many friendships they made along the way.
Bob is survived by his three sons: Mark (Carolyn), Patrick (Laurie), and Kurt (Stephanie), along with grandchildren Talor, Scott, Laura, Rachel, Carrie, and Robert and great-grandchildren Theodor and Rebekah.
We would like to extend special thanks to his caregivers: Adina, Dan and staff at Bellevue Elderly Care and in-home care by Deloris, Flora, Vicky and Brad.
Service will be limited to a private graveside memorial.
Donations may be made to Washington State Alzheimer’s Association: Alz.org/alzwa
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.