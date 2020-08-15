Robert H. Boatsman

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

December 30, 1929—August 01, 2020

Bob’s life was well lived and began in Kelso, WA. He attended Kelso High School, graduating in 1947, Lower Columbia College, and then the University of Washington, from which he graduated in 1949. Bob won a scholarship to NYU to pursue his master’s degree and along with his bride Noreen (Norman), he moved to New York City in 1951. Bob worked part time at Gimbels and she worked at Macy’s (the classic rivalry!) While in NYC they enjoyed Broadway shows, a diverse community and every museum and art show they could find.

After settling back in north Seattle, Bob worked at the Bon Marche and Boeing while attending night classes to obtain his teaching credentials. He began his teaching career with Edison Technical School, which then became Seattle Central Community College. He taught business, accounting and retail classes to countless appreciative students for over 25 years, retiring in 1992.