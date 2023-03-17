Nov. 17, 1950—Mar. 12, 2023

TOUTLE, WA—Robert Glenn Andrew of Toutle, WA died March 12, 2023, he was born November 17, 1950 to Glenn and Barbara Andrew. He was raised on the Westside Highway and attended Castle Rock High School, where he helped to lead them to the 1969 basketball State Championship.

Rob was heavily recruited out of high school for both basketball (still one of the all-time leaders) and track (still holds the CR record for discus) he chose the University of Montana, to pursue both basketball and track, his main reasoning was the track coach had been one of the Olympic coaches with Bill Bowerman in the previous Olympics. As a freshman at UM he placed 2nd in the Big Sky tournament. He injured his knee and soon decided to move back closer to home.

He was employed as a welder by Reynolds Metals company for 30 years, retiring after they were sold to Alcoa.

Rob married Bonnie Gallow in August of 1975, they built their home in Toutle, and raised their family there.

Rob’s dedication to his family was unwavering, he would volunteer for his children’s classroom duty, coaching and chaperoning, all while working swingshift and for most of his 30 years at Reynolds, he never missed any of the kids’ games, and if you ever sat near him, you would know you may hear harsh words, or catch an animated elbow while he cheered his kids on.

Rob was a car enthusiast, he painted his first car when he was 16 and never stopped working on them, he was always working on a project or helping someone with their project, he sold his drag racing car to build his 1932 Ford Phaeton, which he would take Bonnie, Nick and Beth all around the West Coast and then some to various Rod Runs every weekend all summer long while the kids were growing up. Rob also served on the Toutle Lake School Board, primarily to represent what was best for all the kids, but also because he wanted to hand the high school diplomas to both of his kids, it was well known he was very proud of his family.

Rob will be missed, he is survived by wife Bonnie, son Nick (Allison) and daughter Beth, as well as two grandsons Ben and Luke, also brother Jim (Susie), nephew Brian and his family.

A graveside service will be held at the Silver Lake Cemetery, March 20, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Cowlitz Chaplaincy; PO Box 2578; Longview WA 98632.