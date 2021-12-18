Robert G. (Bud) Orley

Nov. 13, 1928 — Dec. 13, 2021

Lifelong Castle Rock resident Bud Orley, 93, passed away December 13, 2021, at Canterbury Inn, Longview, Washington.

He was born November 13, 1928, in Salem, Oregon, to Bud and Mary (Huston) Orley. He graduated from Castle Rock High School in 1946. Later that year he married Betty Holland of Toledo, Washington.

Bud drove truck starting in 1946 for 41 1/2 years for Weyerhaeuser.

During that time he was awarded numerous safety driving awards.

In his younger years, he enjoyed fishing and hunting. In 1959, he shot a 6x6 bull elk and he was recognized for the size of it in an article in the Castle Rock Advocate.

He and Betty enjoyed camping, and riding motorcycles on the backroads and trails at Mount Adams. He picked wild huckleberries for years in the same area where they camped and rode motorcycles.

The year before he retired, he and Betty found they enjoyed dancing at Dixieland Jazz Festivals. The following year when he retired, they became members of the Portland, Oregon, and the Olympia, Washington, jazz societies and enjoyed dancing at Dixieland Festivals across the country. They also enjoyed a Dixieland Jazz cruise and riding the Rocky Mountain train through Canada. It was at this time he started writing a daily journal to memorialize all the new friends they were making and the events they attended. He kept a daily journal for 32 years.

Bud loved managing his 40 acres of prime timber. For years he harvested timber and logged with a 1952 D2 Cat and a 1947 Case tractor. Until his 90th birthday, Bud cut 7 to 8 cords of firewood every year from the same 40 acres, which took place over a 60-year period.

Bud is survived by his son, Daniel Orley; a daughter Debra Temple (Dave), Concrete, Washington; three grandsons, Jason Olson of Hermiston, Oregon, Todd Olson (Ivy) of Meridian, Idaho, and Ryan Olson of Castle Rock, Washington; 10 great-grandkids; three great-great-grandkids; and a brother, Bill Orley, of Palm Springs, California.

Bud was preceded in death by his wife, Betty; his son, Steve Orley; his parents, Bud and Mary Orley; and two granddaughters, Wendy and Tammy Orley.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Bud will be laid to rest at the Tower Road Cemetery.

The family is grateful to the Hospice Care staff, Canterbury Inn care staff and niece Jackie Hardwick.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Community Home Health & Hospice, P.O. Box 2067, Longview, WA 98632.