Aug. 6, 1956 — Sept. 4, 2022
Robert Eugene Kandoll, 66, of Longview, Washington, died on September 4, 2022, at the VA Medical Center in Portland, Oregon, after a lengthy battle with cancer. Robert was born on August 6, 1956, in Longview, Washington. He graduated from Naselle High School in 1974. Following graduation, Robert worked in the wood products industry. Additionally, he served in the U.S Air Force from 1981 to 1983.
Robert enjoyed golfing, playing the guitar, walking the lake, and spending time with family. He always was willing to give rides as needed to family and friends. Most importantly, he placed his faith and trust in our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He was a member of the Apostolic Lutheran Church in Castle Rock, Washington.
Robert is survived by his siblings: Mary (Paul) Vik of Puget Island, Washington; Tom (Agnes) Kandoll of Longview, Washington; Terry (Carol) Kandoll of Napavine, Washington; Philip Kandoll of Longview, Washington; Susan (Karl) Sundqvist of Longview, Washington; Michael (Lorrie) Kandoll of Vancouver, Washington; William (Carrie) Kandoll of Lynnwood, Washington; Elizabeth (Ron) Holmgren of Battle Ground, Washington; and John (Bonnie) Kandoll of Ridgefield, Washington. He also is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of Christian friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wiljo and Helen Kandoll; sister Jean Johnson; brother Stanley Kandoll; and niece Rachelle Kandoll.
A funeral service is scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at Valley Bible Church, Rosburg, Washington.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.