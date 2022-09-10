 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Robert Eugene Kandoll

Robert Eugene Kandoll

Aug. 6, 1956 — Sept. 4, 2022

Robert Eugene Kandoll, 66, of Longview, Washington, died on September 4, 2022, at the VA Medical Center in Portland, Oregon, after a lengthy battle with cancer. Robert was born on August 6, 1956, in Longview, Washington. He graduated from Naselle High School in 1974. Following graduation, Robert worked in the wood products industry. Additionally, he served in the U.S Air Force from 1981 to 1983.

Robert enjoyed golfing, playing the guitar, walking the lake, and spending time with family. He always was willing to give rides as needed to family and friends. Most importantly, he placed his faith and trust in our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He was a member of the Apostolic Lutheran Church in Castle Rock, Washington.

Robert is survived by his siblings: Mary (Paul) Vik of Puget Island, Washington; Tom (Agnes) Kandoll of Longview, Washington; Terry (Carol) Kandoll of Napavine, Washington; Philip Kandoll of Longview, Washington; Susan (Karl) Sundqvist of Longview, Washington; Michael (Lorrie) Kandoll of Vancouver, Washington; William (Carrie) Kandoll of Lynnwood, Washington; Elizabeth (Ron) Holmgren of Battle Ground, Washington; and John (Bonnie) Kandoll of Ridgefield, Washington. He also is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of Christian friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Wiljo and Helen Kandoll; sister Jean Johnson; brother Stanley Kandoll; and niece Rachelle Kandoll.

A funeral service is scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at Valley Bible Church, Rosburg, Washington.

