Celebration of Life

On behalf of our family, we would like to thank everyone for their thoughts, prayers, flowers, emails, text messages, and the many personal cards since our very best friend and father Robert Eugene Heideman passed away on February 24, 2021.

It has been truly overwhelming and heart warming. Your support has meant so much to us and has helped us during the difficult loss of our amazing and beloved father.

Friends and family are invited to a Celebration of Life on at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 1, 2021, at the Cowlitz County Event Center.

Thank you,

Kim Hendrickson, Cindi York, Mike McMahon, Kathy Lee and Maureen McGhee