Robert Estes Lund

Aug. 6, 1946 — April 5, 2022

On Tuesday, April 5, 2022, Robert (Bob) Estes Lund, loving husband and father of three boys, passed away at the age of 75.

Bob was born on August 6, 1946, in Aberdeen, Washington, to Rudolph and Vina Lund. He graduated from Kelso High School in 1964, and from Central Washington University in 1969 with a bachelor of arts degree in political science. After college, Bob served in the Army for two years, with a station in Berlin.

In the first part of Bob’s professional career he pursed banking and was the chief executive officer of Twin River National Bank of Idaho, and Columbia National Bank of Longview, Washington. Over the last 30 years, he focused on property management and commercial real estate as a broker. He started his own real estate company in 2005 and later purchased and operated a Century 21 franchise.

Bob was an active member of the community as part of Rotary, Jr. Golf, youth sports and the economic development council. He participated in several community outreach efforts. He was a board member and president of multiple organizations such as the PeaceHealth Foundation and the Longview Country Club.

Bob will be remembered for his extreme dedication to his family, loyalty and helpful nature. He was a dear friend and mentor to many over the years. His favorite place to be was with family enjoying a good cup of coffee or a sip of wine debating life, tackling a home project, and celebrating his kids and grandkids.

Bob is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Michelyn Lund; along with his children, Jason and Amy Lund of Patterson, California, Kasey and Laura Lund of La Quinta, California, and Scott and Marcie Lund of Peoria, Arizona; six grandchildren, Logan, Cameron, Chase, Keegan, Therrin and Meadow Lund; his sister, Kristine Delaney; and many loving nieces, nephews and relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Rudolph and Vina; and his siblings Karen, Gaynell and Harry.

A service will be held at 1 p.m. April 12 at Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park, 5050 Mount Solo Road, Longview, Washington. A reception will be held after the service.

Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park is in charge of arrangements.