Robert Earl Brown

October 20, 1936—April 4, 2020
Robert (Bob) Earl Brown was born in Everett, Washington and adopted at the age of three months by James and Martha Brown of Longview, Washington. He peacefully passed away on April 4,
2020 in Nampa, Idaho at age 83. Bob had a great capacity for love which he shared with all. His favorite Bible verse was Matthew 28:20: “...and lo, I am with you always, even unto the end of the world.”
His childhood home was in Longview, Washington on South Nevada Drive. He attended Kessler Grade School, Robert A. Long High School, Northwest Bible College and Seattle Bible Training School. He had the “gift of gab” and was remembered for his jovial, witty mannerisms.
He started dating Bertha Ann Meikle during the Seattle World’s Fair in May 1962 and they married in October the same year. They raised their family in Kelso, Washington on Ostrander Road.
He served in the army as a radio technician. He worked at Longview Fibre Co. in Longview, Washington for 29 years.
He was active most of his life in children’s ministry for the Assemblies of God and the Church of God.
He also enjoyed fishing, tennis, bowling, model-building, woodworking, and leather-crafting. He remained in Kelso for much of his retirement but spent his last ten years in Melba, Idaho.
He is survived by his wife, Bertha (Meikle) Brown of 57 years; his sister Sharon Harvey, his sons, Richard, John, Daniel, Stephen and Steven; his daughter Marilyn Peterson, twelve grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his sister Marilyn Wolf and his brother James Brown.
For details call 407-747-0003
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.