Robert Earl Brown

October 20, 1936—April 4, 2020

Robert (Bob) Earl Brown was born in Everett, Washington and adopted at the age of three months by James and Martha Brown of Longview, Washington. He peacefully passed away on April 4,

2020 in Nampa, Idaho at age 83. Bob had a great capacity for love which he shared with all. His favorite Bible verse was Matthew 28:20: “...and lo, I am with you always, even unto the end of the world.”

His childhood home was in Longview, Washington on South Nevada Drive. He attended Kessler Grade School, Robert A. Long High School, Northwest Bible College and Seattle Bible Training School. He had the “gift of gab” and was remembered for his jovial, witty mannerisms.

He started dating Bertha Ann Meikle during the Seattle World’s Fair in May 1962 and they married in October the same year. They raised their family in Kelso, Washington on Ostrander Road.

He served in the army as a radio technician. He worked at Longview Fibre Co. in Longview, Washington for 29 years.

He was active most of his life in children’s ministry for the Assemblies of God and the Church of God.