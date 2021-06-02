Robert E. Johns

March 1, 1941—May 2, 2021
Bob passed away peacefully at home on May 2, 2021. He was born in Denver, Colorado to Edward and Alda Johns. Bob traveled for his job for many years as a demolition expert and met his wife, Carol, while working at Mt. St. Helens after the explosion. He then settled here for the last twenty six years.
Bob was a good friend to many people and looked at the best side of any situation. He loved to hunt and fish while living in Montana. He loved his family very much and if you were a child of his, you were a really lucky kid. He was a real cowboy at heart and very protective of his loved ones.
He was preceded in death by his parents, younger sister Dolly and a stepson, Michael Thomas. Surviving are his wife, Carol Ward- Johns. Children are Lorri Johns (Dave), Randy Johns, Doug Johns (Stephanie), Greg Johns, and Rich Johns. Also many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Step-sons, John Thomas (Rhonda) and Billy Ward.
Bob is missed so much and we will all forever love him and see him again in time. Bob believed in doing a good deed everyday for someone, so that would be a perfect way for all of us to honor him.
A memorial will take place this summer in Montana.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.