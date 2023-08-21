May 15, 1956—July 17, 2023

LA CENTER—Robert E. Garoutte was the oldest Son of Howard Gerald and Dorothy Rose Garoutte.

Robert passed at his home in La Center. He was 68 years old.

Robert attended public schools in Longview and was employed by Weyerhaeuser Lumber Co after graduation. He relocated to California after the Shake Mill closed down only to return to Washington a few years later.

Roberts passions were music, his motorcycle and his faith in his Savior Jesus Christ. He loved being outdoors and walking with his dog looking for adventures.

Robert is survived by his Mother, three children and three siblings.

A Celebration of Life service to be announced at a later date.

He is gone forever and will remain forever in our hearts.