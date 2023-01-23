 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Robert E. Galivan

  • 0
Robert E. Galivan

Oct. 30, 1929—Jan. 15, 2023

Robert E. Galivan, of Longview passed away surrounded by his family.

A funeral service will take place January 27, 2023 at St. Rose Catholic Church at 11:00 am.

For the full obituary, visit the Steele Chapel website.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Walking faster can add up to 16 years to your life, according to new study

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News