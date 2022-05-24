 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Robert Conner

Robert Conner

Sept. 3, 1963 — May 18, 2022

Robert Conner passed away at home May 18 in Cathlamet, Washington. He was 58 years old.

His wife is Starla Conner. His children are Cody, Cale, and Cadi Conner.

He will be greatly missed and hope your battle is over.

