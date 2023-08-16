Jan. 18, 1937—Aug. 2, 2023
LONGVIEW—Loving family man Robert Carey Jr., 86, of Longview, passed away Aug. 2, 2023.
He was born Jan. 18, 1937, in East Lynn, W.Va., to Robert Carey Sr., and Ida (Skeens) Carey. He earned a bachelor of science degree and moved to the local area from Kalamazoo, Mich., in 1961.
Robert worked for Weyerhaeuser for 31 years, retiring as a machine superintendent in 1992. He was funny, kind, honest, outgoing, considerate, hardworking, and adventurous. Robert enjoyed hunting, fishing, skiing, square dancing, golf, white water rafting and travel.
He married Elaine Bachman Sept. 7, 1957, in LaGrange, Ind. She survives him at home. Also surviving are three daughters, Connie Messner of Clatskanie, Ore., Brenda Kohlschmidt of Longview and Angie Britten (John) of Toledo, Wash.; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Bernard; a son, Tom; and a grandson, Michael.
A celebration of Robert’s life is planned for 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19 at Robert Gray Baptist Church with Pastor Tim Gillihan officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
