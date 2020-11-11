Robert “Bobby” Sherman, 71, passed away on October 27, 2020 in Longview, Washington. He was born on September 2, 1949 to Fred and Audra Sherman.

Bobby was very patriotic. He served in the army during the Vietnam War. He loved logging and was very proud to tell people this. Bobby enjoyed many activities including hunting, fishing, and playing card games with family and friends. He also loved his house plants, driving in the woods and drinking coffee.