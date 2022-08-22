Robert "Bob" W. Hayes

Aug. 29, 1931 — July 17, 2022
Robert “Bob” was born to Harry and Katherine Eugenia “Gene” Hayes in Independence, Oregon, on August 29, 1931. He graduated from Kelso High School in 1949. Bob was the second oldest of nine children. His older brother, Timothy, went off to war (World War II) and never returned. Bob became the man of the family at 12 years old when his father, Harry, died in a logging accident.
He met the love of his life, Patricia Pruitt, in Longview, Washington. They married in 1956 and had three children: Dayna, Tim and Les. Bob worked in the wood products division at Weyerhaeuser for 36 years retiring as maintenance superintendent.
Bob enjoyed golfing, exercising, watching sports and reading Zane Grey novels.
Preceding him in death were his father and mother, four brothers (Tim, Jack, Mike, Kenny) and his sister, (Sharon). Also preceding him were his wife of 56 years (Patricia) and his daughter, (Dayna). He is survived by sons Tim and Les. A private celebration of life is planned for August 28.
