1939 — 2022
Robert “Bob” Thornton went home to be with the Lord on June 17, 2022, at the age of 83.
Bob was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was very likeable and loved to visit with everyone he had contact with.
While attending high school at East High in Bremerton, he was captain of his football team and received much recognition as an athlete. He joined the Navy shortly after marrying Esther Byam, which led to a trip to Japan on a submarine, the USS Sea Fox.
After moving around to several places, they settled down on a farm in Clatskanie, Oregon. Bob worked as an instrument tech for Portland General Electric (PGE). He also was the president of Global Evangelism Fellowship, a ministry he and Esther founded that took them on many trips to Africa.
Surviving Bob are his three children: Carla (Lyndon), Jeff (Katy) and Corey (Sarah); his brother, Merton (Jaunita); 13 grandkids and 14 great-grandkids.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Emma; his first wife, LaVeda, and son, Mark; and his second wife, Esther, and son, Robert “Bob.”
A graveside service will take place at a later date.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.