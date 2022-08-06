1939 — 2022

Robert “Bob” Thornton went home to be with the Lord on June 17, 2022, at the age of 83.

Bob was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was very likeable and loved to visit with everyone he had contact with.

While attending high school at East High in Bremerton, he was captain of his football team and received much recognition as an athlete. He joined the Navy shortly after marrying Esther Byam, which led to a trip to Japan on a submarine, the USS Sea Fox.

After moving around to several places, they settled down on a farm in Clatskanie, Oregon. Bob worked as an instrument tech for Portland General Electric (PGE). He also was the president of Global Evangelism Fellowship, a ministry he and Esther founded that took them on many trips to Africa.

Surviving Bob are his three children: Carla (Lyndon), Jeff (Katy) and Corey (Sarah); his brother, Merton (Jaunita); 13 grandkids and 14 great-grandkids.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Emma; his first wife, LaVeda, and son, Mark; and his second wife, Esther, and son, Robert “Bob.”

A graveside service will take place at a later date.