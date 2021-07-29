 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Robert ( Bob) Sottung
0 entries

Robert ( Bob) Sottung

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Robert ( Bob) Sottung

Celebration of life

We invite everyone who knew Robert (Bob) Sottung to a celebration of life from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at the Riverside Park Pavilion in Lexington.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Don't get scammed out of your retirement

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News