Robert (Bob) S. Williams
Robert (Bob) S. Williams

April 25, 1974—July 29, 2020

Bob was admired by many and had numerous friends. He was loved by his wife of 25 years Lisa, daughter Natasha, son Robert and his grandson Brantley. He is survived by his father, Robert J Williams and wife Tammy Williams, mother Debora (Davis) Peterson and husband Chris, grandmother Betty Allnutt, siblings Dustin and Stephanie Hartshorn and Jessica Salsman.

