January 25, 1953—November 9, 2020

Robert (Bob) Leon Doherty, 67, passed away peacefully on November 9, 2020 among his loving family. Robert was born on January 25, 1953 to James and Dorothy Doherty in Longview, Washington. Bob graduated from R.A. Long in 1971 and L.C.C. in 1973 with academic honors and a degree in Criminal Justice. However Bob found his true calling in life as a trucker and Teamster with Consolidated Freightways where he served the local community and state with deliveries for 30 years. He loved being a Trucker and looked the part too with his big beard, friendly smile and his C.F. hat.

Bob was a gregarious and fun guy who never met a stranger and was always around to lend a helping hand to anybody in need. He was a devoted father and loved spending time with his family and friends outdoors. He loved camping, boating on his Vintage Tollycraft, riding his motorcycle, laying in the sun and spending time at Lake Merwin. Bob was a true Aquarius, a bit eccentric, stubborn, loved good humor, bad jokes and funny movies. Bob is survived by his loving children, daughters Allia, Makayla and son Ryan. Brothers Steve and Jim. Grandchildren, Zach, Tynlie, Piper, Bellamie, Onyx and Emilia.

No service had been scheduled at this time due to Covid restrictions. A celebration of Bob’s life will be held at a later date when the restrictions are lifted.