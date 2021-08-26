Jan. 7, 1971-Aug. 21, 2021

Robert (Bob) Jerry Essex was born Jan. 7, 1971, in Vancouver, Wash., to Richard and Kathleen Essex.

He passed away August 21, 2021, at his home in Longview, Wash.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at Straub’s Funeral Home in Camas, Wash.