April 26, 1925 — Jan. 5, 2022
Robert (Bob) J. Schreiner, 96, of Longview, passed away January 5, 2022, at home. He was born April 26, 1925, in Portland, Oregon, to Henry and Edith Schreiner. He married the love of his life, Elaine Wolf. He was drafted into the Navy and served on the U.S.S. Saratoga during World War II. He and Elaine moved to Kelso in 1957 and bought a neighborhood store in South Kelso, R&S Grocery. They built a new store in the same spot known as the “Pink Store.” He also had Schreiner’s Wholesale and delivered goods to his customers from Longview to Long Beach.
He was very active in the Kelso Eagles, working twice a week until COVID. He loved his Eagles friends.
Bob dearly loved his family and his many friends.
He is survived by his three children, Marlyn Blaine (Denny Reinkemeyer) of Kalama, Dennis Schreiner (Sue) of Castle Rock, and Joyce Edwards (Gary) of Silver Lake. He also is survived by five grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, eight great-great-grandchildren and three great-great-great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Elaine; and his parents.
A celebration of Bob’s life is planned from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 5, 2022 at the Kelso Eagles, 609 South Pacific Ave., Kelso.
Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to the Community Home Health & Hospice, 1035 11th Ave., Longview, WA 98632.
