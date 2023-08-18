Nov. 12, 1955—July 29, 2023

CASTLE ROCK—Robert “Bob” F. Opsahl, 67, died suddenly on July 29 of cardiac arrest.

He was born in Longview on November 12, 1955, to Theodore and Frances (Maloney) Opsahl.

Bob grew up in a large family on a farm in Castle Rock. He graduated from Castle Rock High School in 1974, and started Robert Opsahl Trucking. He later became an equipment operator and recently retired.

He married Jeanette (Levang) Scibelli. They had two children and later divorced.

Bob perfectly restored a 1940’s Oliver tractor; he traveled the Northwest competing in antique tractor pulls with friends and amassed quite the collection of trophies and ribbons.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother-in-law Carl Williquette and nephew Chris Mertz.

He is survived by his children Ashley (Adam) Helenberg and Jeffrey Opsahl; grandsons Aiden and Anson Helenberg; siblings: Kay Williquette, John Opsahl, Donna (John) Grotvik, Doug (Katie) Opsahl, Marty (Lisa) Opsahl, Christina (Jeff) Gould and Craig Opsahl; 16 nieces and nephews and a gaggle of their children; best friend John Homme and yellow lab Dolly.

The funeral service is Friday, September 8, 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church in Castle Rock, with Rosary at 10:30 a.m.; reception to immediately follow at the North County Athletic Complex pavilion, 5140 Westside Hwy., Castle Rock.

In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the Oregon Tractor Pullers Association in Bob’s memory.