Robert "Bob" Eugene Heideman

Bob joined the Kelso Fire Department in 1960 and worked as a carpenter on his days off. In 1965, he was hired by the Longview Fire Department and also started his own residential construction business. During his time with the Longview Fire Department he held all ranks, was named Assistant Chief in 1974 and was named Longview Fire Chief in 1979. Bob retired on March 15, 1987, serving his last eight years as Fire Chief of Longview. Throughout his many years of civil service and into retirement he continued to be an active member of our community, giving of his time and efforts while volunteering for several organizations. Bob was a member of the Longview Pioneer (Lions) club for 41 years. During this time he served as president as well as being a very active member. In 2013, Bob received the prestigious Melvin Jones award, which is the highest form of recognition given to members who have gone above and beyond to serve their club and community. In addition to his longtime Lions membership, Bob also was a member of the Kelso American Legion Club for 33 years, and the Kelso Elks Lodge for 17 years. He was a man of faith and a life long member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church.