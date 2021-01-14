August 30, 1933—December 31, 2020

Robert (Bob) Donnelly passed on New Year’s Eve at his family home in Christchurch, New Zealand. He was a member of the R.A. Long class of 1951. He served six summers on fire lookouts in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest. He studied forestry at the University of Washington.

After US Army service, he completed a PhD program in forestry at Yale University. He worked for Boise Cascade and Macmillan Bloedel, before starting a forestry consulting career in Brazil and teaching forest economics at the University of Canterbury in Christchurch.

He is survived by brother James of Petaluma, California, plus daughter Melissa and her husband Luciano, plus two granddaughters, Angelica and Charlotte.