Robert "Bob" Clifton Busley

Robert "Bob" Clifton Busley

Aug. 27, 1953—July 17, 2022

Robert (Bob) Busley, 68, of Toledo, Washington, died July 17, 2022. He was surrounded by family and friends during his final days.

Born to Robert and Fay Busley on August 27, 1953 in Chehalis, Bob lived most of his life in Southwest Washington. After the Navy, Bob returned to Washington, where he met Audrey Brickey whom he married in 1978.

Bob worked in the construction industry most of his life, and made many friends due to his easy going nature.

He is survived by his loving wife; three children: Robert (Andria) Busley, Tarrah Busley, and Melissa (Sam) Busley; two grandchildren: Charlotte and Elsie Williams; siblings, Leslie Steiner, Roy (Sally) Busley, Ray (Rose) Busley; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family.

