April 18, 1957 — Dec.18, 2021

Robert “Bob” Arthur Morehouse passed away December 18, 2021, at home. Bob was born on April 18, 1957, at Alameda, California, the son of Harvey Eugene Morehouse and Betty Edith (Butler).

He attended Coweeman Junior High School and Kelso High School. Bob was an announcer for KHS football games and participated in drama, musicals, choir, and tennis. Bob graduated from Kelso High School in 1975. Bob served four years in the U.S. Air Force as a medical services specialist.

Bob graduated from Lower Columbia College cum laude with an associate’s degree in office administration. Bob had various jobs throughout the years, including working at the Trojan Nuclear Power plant and with the Cowlitz County Prosecuting Attorney’s office. For 18 years he worked for the state of Washington Licensing Division on their Vehicle Title Fraud team.

Bob was an avid photographer and loved to travel; he had taken photos in 10 different countries plus Hawaii. He served on the KHS reunion committee. He was an amateur (ham) radio enthusiast for more than 34 years in the Lower Columbia amateur radio club. He had radio contacts in more than 100 countries, and was named 1992 Amateur Radio Operator of the Year. He played guitar and sung in several area churches. Bob had a sense of humor which was enjoyed by all who knew him.

He was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Ruth and Mike Gill of Rupert, Idaho; his aunts, Arlene Birdsall of Lake Stevens, Washington, and Sue Butler of Port Orchard, Washington; his nephews, Philip (Melanie) Lovelace of Pocatello, Idaho, Andrew (Trixie) Lovelace of American Falls, Idaho, and John (Rachel) Lovelace of West Point, Utah; numerous cousins; and nine great-nieces and great-nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, January 5, at Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. The family suggests donations to the community work of the Lower Columbia Amateur Radio Association at P.O. Box 906, Longview, WA 98632.