Robert Arnold "Bob" Johnson

March 8, 1944 — Aug. 31, 2022

Bob was born in Longview, Washington, the son of Arnold and Sarah (Evans) Johnson. He grew up on a mink ranch in the Delena area with his parents and his older brother, Bill. Bob attended elementary school in Delena and graduated from Rainier High School where he met his wife of 58 years, Linda (Bauserman) Johnson.

He was a graduate of Oregon State University and was loyal to the Beavers sports teams through thick and thin. An avid sports fan, Bob enjoyed playing fantasy football and baseball every year for decades. While he enjoyed all sports, soccer was a definite favorite. He coached his eldest son’s soccer team for many years and served as commissioner for the PAL soccer league.

He was a selfless man who lived for his family. He loved to watch his children and grandchildren at various events, sports, plays, dance recitals, musical performances, etc. His absolute favorite pastime was spending time with his wife playing cards, gardening in the yard, going to the movies, and traveling. He was always happiest when next to her.

Bob is survived by his wife, Linda; son Erik Johnson (Brenda), son Nick Johnson; daughter Kris Nameth (Stacy-Colleen); brother Bill Johnson; and granddaughters Croix Soto, Indie Nameth, Gianna Johnson and Brielle Johnson. He also leaves behind many other cherished family members and friends.

A celebration of Bob’s life is planned for 1 p.m. September 30, 2022, at the McClelland Center, 951 Delaware St., Longview, Washington.