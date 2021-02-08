May 22, 1939—December 13, 2020

Rob Robinson of Palmer, Alaska went to be with the Lord o nDecember 13, 2020. Rob served in the 82nd Airborne from 1957—1960, he drove trucks and worked for Reynolds Aluminum in the Carbon Plant. He was one of the original founders of The Untouchables car club which is still alive today.

He, Sandi and their family moved to Anchorage, Alaska in the Spring of 1974, and currently reside in Palmer, Alaska.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Sandi Robinson and children Carrie Kay, Ward Davis, Blaine Davis and Robert Rayce Robinson. He also leaves behind six grandchildren and one great grandchild, two sisters, Shirley McCluskey, Betty Osborne and one brother Gordon Fay Robinson and many nieces and nephews, all of Washington.

He was a wonderful husband, father and friend, funny and smart. He is very greatly missed!