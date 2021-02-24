January 16, 1988 — February 12, 2021
Rico Most blessed this world with his presence January 16, 1988, in Longview, Wash. Rico left this world unexpectedly on February 12, 2021, as a direct result of his declining mental health.
Rico’s winning smile and natural humor blessed others around him. Rico was laid back with an easy going cheerful attitude. He enjoyed MMA fighting and was always available to a friend in need. He enjoyed random adventures and karaoke. Rico was a great friend and a loving father.
Rico is survived by his sons Aiden and Maverick Most. He will be missed by his family; his mother, Denise Franco; his uncles, Scott and Dave Herman; as well as his brothers, Jason Franco, Juan Most, Pico Nieto, and his sisters, Reveca Franco, Kayla Spicer, Mattie Cliffton and Brianne Most. Rico had many other adopted, foster and extended family that will mourn his passing as well, though they are too numerous to list.
Rico collected family, like others collect sports cards, as there were many members that were irreplaceable and valuable to him.
A celebration of life is planned for February 26, 2021, at 6 p.m. at Timberlake Church in Castle Rock.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.