January 16, 1988 — February 12, 2021

Rico Most blessed this world with his presence January 16, 1988, in Longview, Wash. Rico left this world unexpectedly on February 12, 2021, as a direct result of his declining mental health.

Rico’s winning smile and natural humor blessed others around him. Rico was laid back with an easy going cheerful attitude. He enjoyed MMA fighting and was always available to a friend in need. He enjoyed random adventures and karaoke. Rico was a great friend and a loving father.

Rico is survived by his sons Aiden and Maverick Most. He will be missed by his family; his mother, Denise Franco; his uncles, Scott and Dave Herman; as well as his brothers, Jason Franco, Juan Most, Pico Nieto, and his sisters, Reveca Franco, Kayla Spicer, Mattie Cliffton and Brianne Most. Rico had many other adopted, foster and extended family that will mourn his passing as well, though they are too numerous to list.

Rico collected family, like others collect sports cards, as there were many members that were irreplaceable and valuable to him.

A celebration of life is planned for February 26, 2021, at 6 p.m. at Timberlake Church in Castle Rock.