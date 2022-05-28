Aug. 13, 1955 — May 21, 2022

Ricky Howard Parcel, 66 of Longview, passed away May 21, 2022. He was born Aug 13, 1955 in Kelso, Washington.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Dorothy Parcel; and brother David Parcel. He is survived by his nieces Nina and Alice, and nephew David.

A Celebration of his life takes place at 11 a.m. Friday June 3, 2022, at Dowling Funeral Home, 45 Broadway St., Cathlamet, Washington.

Remembrances may be made in Ricky’s name at the Wounded Warrior Project. Visit www.DowlingFuneral.com for a complete obituary.