Richard W. Stone

June 29, 1938 — Sept. 16, 2021
Richard “Dick” W. Stone was born June 29, 1938, to Dorothy and John Stone in North Dakota. He grew up on a farm with 11 brothers and sisters. After graduating from high school, he went into the Air Force. He served his country proudly and was a lifelong true patriot. After his service, he moved to Lewiston, Idaho, with his wife, Diane, who he was married to for 25 years. They later moved to Longview, where they raised six children.
He spent most of his life working as a carpenter superintendent in charge of massive projects throughout the nation. He oversaw the construction of the Astoria bridge, Pelican Bay prison, even the football stadium at R.A. Long High School. In addition to public buildings, he constructed homes and subdivisions in Longview. He designed and built his family’s home in the early 1970s on Paradise Drive.
Dick Stone was a proud man and hard worker. He loved his country, football, and horse racing. He was loud and opinionated, but true to his word. His job kept him away from home most of his life, but he provided a nice home and life for his family. He was independent until the end.
He was preceded in death by both of his parents; his son, John; and his daughter, Cheryl; and many of his own siblings. He is survived by his son, Richard Stone, Jr. (wife Karen); daughters, Kriste McCoy (husband Doug), Leanne (husband Laurent), and Jeanne; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren
No service will be held.
In honor of “Dick Stone,” his ashes will be spread at the Santa Anita Race Track, where his spirit can run free with the horses.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.