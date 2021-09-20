Richard W. Stone

June 29, 1938 — Sept. 16, 2021

Richard “Dick” W. Stone was born June 29, 1938, to Dorothy and John Stone in North Dakota. He grew up on a farm with 11 brothers and sisters. After graduating from high school, he went into the Air Force. He served his country proudly and was a lifelong true patriot. After his service, he moved to Lewiston, Idaho, with his wife, Diane, who he was married to for 25 years. They later moved to Longview, where they raised six children.

He spent most of his life working as a carpenter superintendent in charge of massive projects throughout the nation. He oversaw the construction of the Astoria bridge, Pelican Bay prison, even the football stadium at R.A. Long High School. In addition to public buildings, he constructed homes and subdivisions in Longview. He designed and built his family’s home in the early 1970s on Paradise Drive.

Dick Stone was a proud man and hard worker. He loved his country, football, and horse racing. He was loud and opinionated, but true to his word. His job kept him away from home most of his life, but he provided a nice home and life for his family. He was independent until the end.