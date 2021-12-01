June 26, 1946 — Nov. 27, 2021

Richard Steven “Dick” Lee, passed away at the age of 75 after a hard-fought battle with lung cancer on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at the VA Portland Hospital.

He was a longtime resident of Ridgefield, Washington, Richard was born in Portland, Oregon, on June 26, 1946, to Calvin C. and Lusitania (Crowe) Lee. He was the fifth of their eight children. He and his family survived the Vanport, Oregon, flood in 1948. He spent most of his childhood in Cowlitz County. After the flood, they moved to Longview, Carrolls, Rose Valley, then Kalama, Washington, where he graduated high school in 1965.

As a young person, he enjoyed fishing, camping, hunting, and working on his car. Richard was drafted into the Army and served in Vietnam from 1967 to 1968. He married Mary K. Honeycutt on December 5, 1975. They settled in Vancouver, Washington, then, bought their home in Ridgefield, Washington, in 1986 where he lived for the remainder of his life. Richard worked as a salesperson at Sears in Longview, Washington, was a card room manager in Vancouver, Washington, and he worked for Waste Connections in Vancouver, Washington, until his retirement in 2014.

Richard liked to cook, often perfecting a recipe before moving to his next culinary challenge. He made the best chocolate fudge, peach pies, chocolate chip cookies, and a pork dish he learned from a co-worker who was stationed in the Philippines. Richard spent countless hours teaching his children how to cook this treasured dish he called “killagree” so that we would pass it on to our children. He was clever, honest and unafraid to stand up if he felt an injustice was being perpetrated.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents; his stepfather, Arnie Myllylouma; and his brothers Don, Robert, Bill, Vick and Art Lee. He is survived by his wife, Mary Lee; sisters Linda Lee Palmer and Charma Lee Pederson; children Teresa Spliethof (Bobby), Steven Lee, Angela Kruger (Bracken), Alaina Johnson (John); and his grandchildren Julia Johnson, Berett Kruger, Wyatt Johnson, and Emmalynn Kruger.

His family would like to express their deep gratitude to the staff at the Portland VA Hospital, OHSU, and especially the oncology department at the Portland VA.

A memorial service for Richard will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at the Kalama IOOF Hall, 222 N. First St., Kalama, Washington. After the memorial, all visitors are welcome to stay for light refreshments. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution can be made to the Kalama VFW Post No. 10435 or to the Fisher House Foundation.