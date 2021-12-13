Richard Rismoen

Sept. 10, 1959 — Nov. 18, 2021
Richard Milen Rismoen (Big R) of Castle Rock passed away on November 18, 2021, at the age of 62.
Richard worked for Caffall Bros., Simpson and Enterfor as a saw filer for 35 years.
Rick was preceded in death by his mother, Beverly, and grandparents Bud and Elsie Grossman. Rick is survived by his father, Richard; a brother, Mike; a sister, Toni Marcil; his wife, Kim of 35 year; a son, Bryan (Felicitie); a son Ricky, (Kyra); grandchildren Kaylin, Kasen, Kenna, Kyla, Liam, Rowyn, Logan and Merrick and great-grandchildren Haizel and Kolson.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. December 18 at Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. A potluck will follow at the Castle Rock Eagle at 4 p.m. Arrangements are in the care of Hubbard Funeral Home in Castle Rock. Please wear camouflage or flannels in memory of Big R.
Donations can be made to Longview Hospice in Rick’s name.
