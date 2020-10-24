Richard Reed Holmes

December 14, 1936—October 14, 2020

Longtime Rainier resident Richard R. Holmes (Dick) passed away October 14, 2020, surrounded by close loved ones. He was born on December 14, 1936 in Delena, Ore., to Gettie and Nealy Holmes. He graduated from Clatskanie High School in 1955 and entered the Navy Reserves shortly after.

As a young man, Dick worked in a family logging business before spending 39 years at Longview Fibre, retiring as a Paper Mill Assistant Superintendent in 1994. He and Mary Jo Dyer were married on April 22, 1961 and spent 59 wonderful years together.

Dick was an active member of Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church and the Clatskanie Masonic Lodge. He was known for his quick wit and kind spirit. He enjoyed traveling, especially trips to Australia to see his family. He had a great love for sports and was happiest when he was outdoors hunting, fishing and camping.

Dick was preceded in death by his brothers, Clifford and Joseph Holmes, and his daughter Rhonda Delaney. He is survived by his spouse, Mary Jo; two daughters, Candace Guritz and Debbie (Karl) Bohlander; son, Don (Dee) Holmes; and twelve grandchildren.

Due to COVID limitations, the family is unable to hold a gathering to celebrate Richard’s life, but is grateful for the kindness shown by his friends and the community.