Richard Pochop

Richard “Dick” “Chopper” Pochop passed away April 14th 2020. He was born on December 22nd 1934 in Verdel Nebraska. He is survived by his wife, Joann Pochop, his children, Terry Pochop of Red Bluff, CA, Gary Pochop of Longview, WA, and daughter Jolee Sinkler of Portland, OR. He’s also survived by step children Julie Lamb of Fallon, NV, Carl Gabrielson of Portland, OR, Karen Reinholdt of Longview, WA, and Scott Gabrielson of Longview, WA. He also leaves 11 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren and his brother Larry Pochop of Albion, NEB. A full obituary and memorial service will be announced at a later date