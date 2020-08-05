You have permission to edit this article.
Richard Owbridge
Richard Owbridge

September 8, 1944—July 29, 2020

Rich was born in California where he graduated high school then he went onto military serving in the Airforce. He also served in the Vietnam War. Rich then went onto college, receiving his bachelor’s degree in Forestry where later he landed a state job through Department of Natural Resources. He retired in 2006 after 32 years. Rich settled in Silverlake, Wash., where he is survived by his daughter Jody Phillipps, son in law Garry Phillipps, three grandchildren, Ashley Carter and Gracie and many adopted grandchildren.

