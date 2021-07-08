March 15, 1933 — June 14, 2021

On June 14, 2021, Richard M. “Dick” Siefert left this earthly world to take his place in heaven, surrounded by the love of his family. He was born on March 15, 1933, in Portland, Ore., to Fred Mike Siefert and Jessie Ann (Knouse) Siefert.

On September 1, 1954, Dick married Lola H. (Smith) Siefert. Lola passed away on October 5, 1996. They had two children, Colleen and Robert “Buz.” He lived in Longview, Wash., from 1956 to 1998, when he moved to Long Beach, Wash.

On March 23, 1998, Dick married Roberta “Robbi” (Newton) Siefert and gained two stepchildren, Conni and Jim.

Dick is predeceased in death by his parents Fred and Jessie (Knouse) Siefert; and his first wife, Lola H. (Smith) Siefert.

Dick spent two years in active duty in the Coast Guard and two years in the Coast Guard reserves, and then devoted 40 years to the Coast Guard Auxiliary. Dick had numerous pastimes and hobbies. He volunteered as a little league baseball coach and umpire for many years. He loved the Seattle Mariners, Portland Trail Blazers and Oregon Ducks football. He loved to fish, either on a riverbank, on a lake or on any of his many boats on the ocean. Everyone who knew Dick, knew he would rather be on the water than on land.