Richard L. Finkas "Larry"
0 entries

Richard L. Finkas "Larry"

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

January 23, 1941—July 6, 2020

Larry was one of the first wrestlers for the Castle Rock wrestling team. He was a quality control inspector at Fibre mill for 41 years. Larry loved fishing, hunting, camping and collecting coins. He also loved traveling and casino trips with his wife Betty. Larry had a very quiet, loving demeanor. He was loved by everyone. He was married to his wife Betty for 59 years. He leaves behind his three sons and one daughter Steve, Greg, Kevin, and Tami (Finkas) Gooding. He also leaves behind six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, one brother and one sister, David Finkas and Donna Nickolson. There will be a Celebration of Life on July 26th at 2 p.m. at 1431 State Route 506 Vader.

To plant a tree in memory of Richard Finkas as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News