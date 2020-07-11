Richard L. Finkas "Larry"

Larry was one of the first wrestlers for the Castle Rock wrestling team. He was a quality control inspector at Fibre mill for 41 years. Larry loved fishing, hunting, camping and collecting coins. He also loved traveling and casino trips with his wife Betty. Larry had a very quiet, loving demeanor. He was loved by everyone. He was married to his wife Betty for 59 years. He leaves behind his three sons and one daughter Steve, Greg, Kevin, and Tami (Finkas) Gooding. He also leaves behind six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, one brother and one sister, David Finkas and Donna Nickolson. There will be a Celebration of Life on July 26th at 2 p.m. at 1431 State Route 506 Vader.