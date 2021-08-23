Richard J, Ramey

Oct. 15, 1936 — May 18, 2021

Richard passed away surrounded by his loving family, including his wife of 63 years, Muriel, and their three children (spouses) Steve Ramey (Gena), Debby Malone (Dan) and Brenda Ryf (Glenn), along with several grandkids and great-grandkids.

Richard served in the Marines for four years, was a Kelso police officer for 14 years and then worked for the Cowlitz County Road Department for 20 years before retiring in 1997.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Cliff and Alice Ramey; and sister Mary Loucks.

A service will be held at 11 a.m. August 28 at Green Hills Memorial Gardens, with a reception following at East Kelso Baptist Church, 110 Corduroy Road, Kelso, Wash.

Memorial contributions may be made to Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview or to a charity of your choice.