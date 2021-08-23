Richard J, Ramey

Oct. 15, 1936 — May 18, 2021
Richard passed away surrounded by his loving family, including his wife of 63 years, Muriel, and their three children (spouses) Steve Ramey (Gena), Debby Malone (Dan) and Brenda Ryf (Glenn), along with several grandkids and great-grandkids.
Richard served in the Marines for four years, was a Kelso police officer for 14 years and then worked for the Cowlitz County Road Department for 20 years before retiring in 1997.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Cliff and Alice Ramey; and sister Mary Loucks.
A service will be held at 11 a.m. August 28 at Green Hills Memorial Gardens, with a reception following at East Kelso Baptist Church, 110 Corduroy Road, Kelso, Wash.
Memorial contributions may be made to Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview or to a charity of your choice.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.