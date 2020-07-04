Richard Grendon

Richard Lloyd Grendon, age 73, passed away peacefully in Bellingham on June 13, 2020. Richard was the first born of four boys to William and Marie (Miller) Grendon of Longview, WA on January 16, 1947. He graduated from RA Long High School in 1965. That year, he and a few close friends were infamous for being the originators of hanging the ‘65 graduating class numbers on the school’s clock tower— an unauthorized deed that carried on as a relished tradition for decades after. After high school, Rich went on to college in Bellingham at Western Washington State College (now WWU) where he met the love his life Carolee on a Valentine’s Day blind date. They were married for over 52 years. Prior to receiving his draft notice, he volunteered for the US Army and served in the Signal Corp in Vietnam from 68-69. Following his discharge from the Army in 1970, he had several careers proudly supporting his family that ranged from being a Millwright, planner and supervisor at Weyerhaeuser in Longview, a lecturer at WWU after earning a Bachelor’s degree in East Asian Studies, to an X-Ray technologist in Bellingham, which he retired from at age 64.