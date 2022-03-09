Aug. 25, 1939 — Feb. 26, 2022

Richard Grant Rathvon, 82, of Longview, Washington, passed away February 26, 2022, peacefully at home surrounded by his family, after an eight-year battle of Stage 4 Cancer.

He was born August 25, 1939, in Birdsview, Washington to Edgar and Rosie Rathvon. He was the youngest of nine kids: Ethel, John, Roy, Howard, Dorothy, Violet, Mark and Glen.

He was married to Barbara Kielgass from 1964 to 1977 and shared three stepchildren: Bill Kielgass, Jeanne Kielgass and Jodie Kielgass.

Richard married Mary Ann Casey in 1993 and shared five stepchildren: Jerry Casey (JoVonna), John Casey (Kazel), Debbie Casey, Brenda Rahier (Tim) and Bryant Casey (Christina).

He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann; brothers Roy Rathvon (Joann) and Glen Rathvon; sisters (Jill) Dorothy Hughes and Violet Aiken (Fred); his stepchildren; 32 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.

Richard graduated from Concrete High School in Concrete, Washington, in 1957. He loved playing basketball and played on his high school basketball team.

He served six years in the Marines. He was a co-owner of a Shake Mill, and he was the owner and operator of The Wood Pellet company in Oakville, Washington, where he retired in 2010.

He then moved to Longview, Washington, with his wife, Mary Ann, where he enjoyed his family and especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Richard enjoyed going to church and studied his Bible and commentaries daily. He was a man of God. He talked the talk and walked the walk. He shared his love for Christ with everyone he met and on several occasions he gave one of his Gideon Bibles away to others.

A memorial service for Richard is planned for 11 a.m. Saturday March, 19, at Robert Gray Baptist Church with Pastor Adrian Hall and Jerry Casey officiating. Lunch will be provided after the service.