March 5, 1939 — Dec. 24, 2021

Richard G. Thorlakson, Jr. passed away peacefully on December 24, 2021. Richard was born in Bellingham on March 5, 1939, to his parents Richard and Alice Thorlakson.

Richard grew up in Longview and graduated from R.A. Long High school in 1957. He enlisted in the Navy in January 1958 and was honorably discharged in June 1962. During his service on the East Coast he met and married his ex-wife Karlene, in June 1962. Richard attended Pratt & Whitney Aircraft training school before returning to Longview in 1964. He became a proud longshoreman with the ILWU Local No. 21 in 1966; retiring in 1999.

Richard was a member of the Elks since 1963 and was part of the founding board for the new Three Rivers Golf Course which opened in 1983. Richard was an avid golfer from a young age, playing in high school, and well into his 70s. As every golfer dreams, Richard hit not only one hole in one, but a total of five.

Richard’s greatest passion in life was his 40-year journey of sobriety. He always was willing to lend an empathetic ear, supported anyone who needed it, and sponsored many people. He made many friends he loved dearly.

Richard loved to go on cruises with Holland America where he was a distinguished five-star member of their Mariner Society. He traveled around the world visiting many new places, making friends, and loved being pampered.

Richard is survived by his three children, Richard K. Thorlakson, Sheryl Peterson, and Greta Peterson; his grandchildren Meagan, Adam, Anders and Karlene; and his nephews, niece, and their children.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Alice Thorlakson; and his sister, Mary Alice Vivian.

A service will be held at 1 p.m. February 4, 2022, at Grace Lutheran Church in Longview. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the American Lung Association or to the American Heart Association.