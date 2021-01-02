Richard Franklin Greatorex

August 30, 1932—December 19, 2020

Richard “Dick” Greatorex was born in Dayton, Wash., to Willard Eugene “Hap” and Lillie Irene (Welch) Greatorex on Aug. 30, 1932. He was the tenth of twelve children and was raised in the Dayton, Wash., area. He passed away peacefully in Longview, Wash., on Dec. 19, 2020. He was 88.

As a teenager, Dick followed his brother Bob to the Longview area in the early 1950s. He worked at Fibre and then for Amos J. Peters, where he completed his carpenter’s apprenticeship. During this time, he helped construct Pay ‘n Save (Now Rite Aid) and Ward’s in the new Triangle Mall, and helped build the original Squirrel Bridge out of a fire hose and TV antenna. In the early 1970s, Dick and Jack Higgins created Greatorex and Higgins Construction. They were involved in building Campus Towers, local mill shutdowns, the original Ocean Beach volunteer fire station and numerous buildings and homes in the local area.

Dick was a hard worker and very creative. He generally had several projects going at once. He built several of the homes he lived in working nights and weekends and frequently traded labor with friends on their homes.