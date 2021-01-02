Richard Franklin Greatorex

August 30, 1932—December 19, 2020
Richard “Dick” Greatorex was born in Dayton, Wash., to Willard Eugene “Hap” and Lillie Irene (Welch) Greatorex on Aug. 30, 1932. He was the tenth of twelve children and was raised in the Dayton, Wash., area. He passed away peacefully in Longview, Wash., on Dec. 19, 2020. He was 88.
As a teenager, Dick followed his brother Bob to the Longview area in the early 1950s. He worked at Fibre and then for Amos J. Peters, where he completed his carpenter’s apprenticeship. During this time, he helped construct Pay ‘n Save (Now Rite Aid) and Ward’s in the new Triangle Mall, and helped build the original Squirrel Bridge out of a fire hose and TV antenna. In the early 1970s, Dick and Jack Higgins created Greatorex and Higgins Construction. They were involved in building Campus Towers, local mill shutdowns, the original Ocean Beach volunteer fire station and numerous buildings and homes in the local area.
Dick was a hard worker and very creative. He generally had several projects going at once. He built several of the homes he lived in working nights and weekends and frequently traded labor with friends on their homes.
After retirement, Dick bought the old Long Bell/International Paper Credit Union. He dismantled it and rebuilt it on his farm in Pe Ell, Wash. with the help of his cousin Dick Kirk. While in Pe Ell, he made many friends and looked forward to his daily lunch at Evey’s Café.
Dick enjoyed restoring and owning classic cars and often drove them in parades. Large gardens and flowerbeds were a favorite past time. He enjoyed animals and owned dogs, a particular favorite named “Cookie”. Large groups of family and friends gathered yearly at his home to make apple cider with an oak cider press he had made. Dick loved camping, fishing, clam digging and looking for “neat junk”. Dick had a close friendship and admired his older brother, Buck. They spent many happy times together. Dick was married to Barbara (Spencer) in 1955. They had three children together. In 1981, he and Cathi (Short) were married and they had two children.
Dick is survived by a son, Bob Greatorex, of Longview; two daughters, Robin (Kurt) Wallace, of Toledo, Wash. and Nancy (Bill) DeCamp, of Longview; seven grandchildren Michael, Tristan, Braden, David, Sage, Kennedy and Inella; and five great-grandchildren Emmalynn, Nami, Ezekiel, Everly and Elijah.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents, his seven sisters, Grace James, Alice Nichols, Laura Belle Pruitt, Willadeane Schuening, Betty French, Ethel Kirk and Nellie McClary; four brothers Robert (Bob), Willard (Buck), Stuart (Bill) and Randle (Bud); an infant daughter Marcia Greatorex and a son David Greatorex.
At his request, no memorial will be held. Donations may be made in Dick’s name to the Community Home Health Hospice (CHHH), 1035 11th Ave, Longview, WA 98632.
