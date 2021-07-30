 Skip to main content
Richard Ernest Grewelle, Sr.
Richard Ernest Grewelle, Sr.

December 25, 1924 — July 2, 2021

Richard Ernest Grewelle, Sr., age 96, passed away peacefully on July 2, 2021, in Spokane, Wash. He was born on December 25, 1924, in Kelso, Wash. He attended Kelso High School in 1942.

Richard was a career Navy sailor and retired after nearly 30 years of honorable service. He entered the Navy at 17 and was trained as a Hospital Corpsman (HCM). During WWII he was sent to Omaha Beach, Normandy, on D-Day June 6, 1944. He was awarded the Bronze Star, Purple Heart, French Foreign Legion and Army Combat Medic Medals. He also served in both the Korean and Vietnam wars.

Richard enjoyed driving as a hobby to visit family or just an excuse to drive to the local store. He loved watching Little League baseball, the Seattle Mariners, and especially the Army-Navy football game!

Richard was married to Betty Grewelle (Hageman) for 73 years, before her passing in 2019. He is survived by their six children, son Richard Grewelle, Jr.; son Ronald Grewelle; daughter Judy Secrest; son Gary Grewelle; daughter Carla Shaffer, and son Kelly Grewelle; along with 21 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren.

A military ceremony will be held at the Washington VA Cemetery on August 13. A celebration of life service will be held at noon August 13 at the Spokane First, Shadel Campus in Spokane, Wash. A reception will be held after the service.

