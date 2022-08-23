Richard Erickson

March 4, 1950 — March 4, 2020

Richard A. Erickson was born on March 4, 1950, to Roy and Helen Erickson in Longview. Richard graduated from R.A. Long High School 1968. He received an associate of arts degree from Lower Columbia College and he attended Bates Technical in Tacoma for two years studying auto body rebuilding and refinishing while working nights at Pietro’s Pizza in Longview. Dick worked at the Mint Farm in high school. He then worked at Regal Gas in Longview and Portland, always starting a new job before leaving the current employment.

In 1968 ,he was hired at the original Pietro’s Pizza in Longview. He was mentored by Jack Troupe, who taught him the art of customer service. Dick had deep respect for his mentor. Dick and Ed Wullbrand opened Bruno’s Pizza in 1974. He became the sole owner in 1976. He sold Bruno’s Pizza on December 31, 1986. Coyote Dick’s Restaurant followed after a year break. In 1992, Uncle Elmer Jellum began to teach Dick the home building trade. Dick built several homes, followed by successfully selecting wonderful, long-term renters. His last building project was the home where he retired.

Dick was married in 1974 to Catherine McCain. He later married Linda Ferguson in 1979 at Stella Chapel.

Dick was a member of Unique Tin Car Club for 42 years. He enjoyed working at the annual car show event. He planned his schedule around auto swap meets in the Northwest. He attended the Portland Swap Meet “the first weekend in April” every year for the last 55 years. Old Timer, his father, dropped him off when he was 15, at the Expo. The same year he purchased his 1953 Chevy convertible, which still is not finished. Dick’s grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins brought a new joy to Dick’s life. He loved their hugs and smiles. He loved to rap with them and supported pushing their parents’ boundaries. Mentoring and their laughter gave him great satisfaction.

Dick was a good friend to many. He was generous with his time and always willing to help others. He was true to his Finnish culture: humble, thrifty, honest and a hard worker. He loved a good deal. He never left a garage sale without checking the free box. He is loved by many and will be deeply missed. His legacy will live long. His eternity is established.

Dick is survived by his wife, Linda Erickson; daughter Angelique McCain and grandson Andrew Miller; son David (Michelle) VanCamp; grandchildren Taylor, Ashton, Grayson and Emmy VanCamp; in-laws Garri and Brie Ferguson and Brandi, Lauren and Drew Levy; along with Debbi Marcil and family, Scott, Danielle and Mark.

A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. August 19, 2022, in the Riverside Park Pavilion. Guests are encouraged to bring their stories, chairs and their appetites.